SUNBURY - Frank R. Nahodil Sr., 65, of 705 Market St., Apt. 705, and formerly of Shamokin, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury.

Frank was born Sept. 25, 1953, in Shamokin, a son of Harry L. and Victoria (Mickenzi) Nahodil.

He attended St. Edward's Elementary School and Shamokin Area High School.

Frank was a truck driver and also worked in maintenance in several retail businesses in the area.

Frank was a simple man who loved being with people. He had a big heart and would help anyone with anything.

He is survived by his children, Missy, Bobby, Frank Jr., Angel and Marian; three brothers, Harry Nahodil and his wife, Barbara, of Coal Township, John Nahodil, of Sunbury, and William "Bill" Nahodil, of Helfenstein; a sister, Margaretta James, of Shamokin; and his companion of 14 years, Wendy Bawman, of Sunbury; as well as several nieces and nephews.

NAHODIL - Frank R. Nahodil Sr., 65, of Sunbury and formerly of Shamokin. There will be no visitation or hours of calling. The funeral service and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.