MANHEIM - Frank S. Durdock, 96, of Manheim, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Pleasant View Retirement Community.

He was born in Shamokin, a son of the late Stephen and Antoinette Phillips Durdock. He was the youngest of 11 siblings.

A veteran, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He participated in the invasions of Leyte, the Philippines and Okinawa.

Frank was the loving husband of Shirley M. John Durdock, who died in 2015.

He was a faithful member of St. Richard, Manheim, where he served as an usher.

Frank worked for the Fuller Co., in Manheim, as a machinist.

He was a member of the Manheim Historical Society, a lifetime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, the American Legion Post 419, was involved with Cub Scouts for many years and was the past president of the Manheim Wrestling Booster Club.

Frank enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Scott A. husband of Sandra Durdock, of Manheim, Gary Durdock, of Chaptico, Maryland, Dale husband of Kendra Durdock, of State College, eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

DURDOCK - Frank S. Durdock, 96, of Manheim. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frank's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, at 11 a.m. Friday. There will be a time of visitation with the family and a viewing from 10:30 a.m. Friday until the time of service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, visit www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.