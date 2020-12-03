1/
Frank S. Durdock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MANHEIM - Frank S. Durdock, 96, of Manheim, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Pleasant View Retirement Community.

He was born in Shamokin, a son of the late Stephen and Antoinette Phillips Durdock. He was the youngest of 11 siblings.

A veteran, he proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He participated in the invasions of Leyte, the Philippines and Okinawa.

Frank was the loving husband of Shirley M. John Durdock, who died in 2015.

He was a faithful member of St. Richard, Manheim, where he served as an usher.

Frank worked for the Fuller Co., in Manheim, as a machinist.

He was a member of the Manheim Historical Society, a lifetime member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers, the American Legion Post 419, was involved with Cub Scouts for many years and was the past president of the Manheim Wrestling Booster Club.

Frank enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are three sons, Scott A. husband of Sandra Durdock, of Manheim, Gary Durdock, of Chaptico, Maryland, Dale husband of Kendra Durdock, of State College, eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

DURDOCK - Frank S. Durdock, 96, of Manheim. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frank's funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 Market Square, Manheim, at 11 a.m. Friday. There will be a time of visitation with the family and a viewing from 10:30 a.m. Friday until the time of service. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, visit www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buch Funeral Home, Inc. - Manheim
21 Market Square PA
Manheim, PA 17545
(717) 665-4341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved