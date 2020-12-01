1/
Fred J. May
SHAMOKIN - Fred J. May, 79, of 503 S. Eighth St., entered into eternal peace at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his home.

Fred was the son of the late Fred J. May Sr and Betty (Steward) May.

Fred graduated from Coal Township High School, where he excelled in wrestling and met the love of his life, Marie (Dombroski) May, whom he married Sept. 6, 1961.

Fred was a hard-working man who loved his job as a supervisor in the millwright union, traveling and living in California and Seabrooke, New Hampshire. He worked in the union more than 50 years.

When Fred was not working, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports and westerns, and jamming to Janice Joplin sipping on blackberry brandy, but Fred's biggest enjoyment was his great-grandchildren, Halle and Benton.

Fred will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Fred is survived by a son, Jeff May; grandchildren, Ashley May and her companion, Patrick Vlock, of Shamokin, Jesse Swank, of Shamokin, Jade Swank and her companion, Josh Schmiat, of Kulpmont, and Hunter May, of Shamokin; great-grandchildren, Halle Swank, of Shamokin, and Benton Swank, of Kulpmont; two brothers, Jim May, of Colorado, and Donnie May, of Red Lion; sisters-in-law, Patty May, of Red Lion, and Charolatte Swank, of Shamokin; brothers-in-law, Larry and Garry Dombrowski, of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews and a special Road Dog and friend, Mike Morgan, of Paxinos.

In addition to his wife and parents, Fred was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill (May) Swank; a daughter-in-law, Sandy (Shipe) May; a sister-in-law, Bonnie (Johnson) May, of Colorado; his best fishing buddy, Butcher Snyder; and best dog ever, Ziggy-Jake.

Fred's famous line will forever be "About Half" - when asked how he was doing, he would answer "about half."

###

MAY - Fred J. May, 79, of 503 S. 8th St., Shamokin. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Northumberland Memorial Park, with the Rev. Joan Brown officiating. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.



Published in The News Item on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

