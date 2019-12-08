PAXINOS - Fred William Derr Jr., 84, of 283 Tulip Road, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

He was born in Shamokin, Feb. 16, 1935, a son of the late Fred William Sr. and Marcella May (Frye) Derr.

He was a graduate of Coal Township High School.

On July 3, 1954, in Shamokin, he married the love of his life, Eileen Noll. Together they shared 65 years of marriage.

Fred worked at Catawissa Lumber before retiring in 1999. After retiring, he and his wife, Eileen, did crafts, better known as Derr's County Crafts.

Fred is survived by his wife, Eileen Derr, of Paxinos; a daughter, Debbie Pawling and her husband, Bruce, of Coal Township; two sons, Randy Derr and his wife, Melody, of Coal Township, and Jeff Derr and his wife, Karen, of Coal Township; three granddaughters, Jennifer Dormer and her husband, Michael, of Coal Township, Jannelle Morgan and her husband, Ryan, of Coal Township, and Brooke Derr, of Coal Township; two grandsons, Ryan Derr and his wife, Christy, of Huffs Church, and Cody Derr, of Shamokin; three great-granddaughters, Lilly Dormer, Ella Morgan and Olivia Derr; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Edward Noll and his wife, Mary; a brother, Horace Derr and his wife, Edna; a sister-in-law, Bonnie Yancoskie; and a brother-in-law, Edward Noll.

DERR - Fred William Derr Jr., 84, of 283 Tulip Road, Paxinos. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.