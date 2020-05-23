BERWICK - Frederick A. Lutz, 85, of 1037 Ruth Ann Drive, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his residence with family at his side.He was born in Mount Carmel, Oct. 27, 1934, a son of the late Russell and Katherine (Diehl) Lutz.Fred was a 1952 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School.He worked for 41 years as a lineman leader for PP&L.Fred offered and provided help for others in need. He was an exceptional man, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.He enjoyed relaxing on the front porch swing in Mount Carmel and spending time with his family. Other passions included gardening and spending time in Myrtle Beach. He kept the family together through thick and thin with happiness and love. Fred was truly a great man.Fred is survived by his wife, Dolores; three sons, Freddie and his wife, Kathy, of Berwick, Jonathan and his wife, Diana, of Berwick, and Kenneth and his wife, Kathy Ann, of Mount Carmel; three grandsons, Nicholas and his wife, Kirstin, Stephen and his wife, Kara, and Christopher; a granddaughter, Mackenzie; two great-grandsons, Declan and Dimitri; and a great-granddaughter, Adeline.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Dimitri Sorochka and his wife, Anna; and two brothers, Gerald and Robert Lutz.LUTZ - Frederick A. Lutz, 85, of 1037 Ruth Ann Drive, Berwick. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor, with the Very Rev. Mitred Archpriest John D. Sorochka officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Mount Carmel. Viewing will be held in the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of your choice. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on May 23, 2020.