ATLAS - Frederick Covaleski, 78, of 137 Girard St., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Manor Care Health Services in Sunbury.

He was born in Atlas, July 28, 1941, a son of the late Stanley Sr. and Regina (Novack) Covaleski.

Frederick was a 1960 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1964-66.

He worked as a printing press operator at International Paper for 37 years before retiring July 28, 2003.

Frederick was a member of Atlas Chapel and Ss. Peter and Paul Chapel.

Frederick is survived by two brothers, Anthony Covaleski and his wife, Christine, of Kulpmont, and Joseph Covaleski, of Camp Hill; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Stanley Covaleski Jr. and his wife, Marie.

COVALESKI - Frederick Covaleski, 78, of 137 Girard St., Atlas. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangement are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.