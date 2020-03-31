THARPTOWN - Gary B. Sacona, 87, of Tharptown, passed away on Saturday, March 28, at his residence.

Sacona was born to Louis and Elva (Burrell) Sacona on Sept. 8, 1932.

He was a graduate of Coal Township High School and lifelong resident of the Shamokin Coal Township Area.

Gary served in the United States Air Force and entered active duty November 17, 1952, from Harrisburg. During his enlistment, he served with the 508th Air Refueling Squadron and received an honorable discharge on Nov. 16, 1956, from Turner Air Force Base, Albany, Georgia.

On Oct. 26, 1957, Gary married Shirley Eltringham, who survives.

Gary was employed as a construction worker and maintenance technician.

He was a member of the Shamokin Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Tharptown.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley; their children, JoAnn Alquisa and her husband Paul, Lori Amnott and her husband Phillip, Glenn Sacona and his wife Janet; his sister, Diane Garcia; four grandchildren, Patrick, Zachary and Matthew Amnott and Brandon Alquisa; great-granddaughter Isabelle Billett; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Penelope Sacona.

SACONA - There will be no viewing or hours of calling. Service will be private. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., Supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home, Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with arrangements.