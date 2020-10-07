SHAMOKIN - Gary C. Desmond, 64, of 182 Trevorton Road, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

Gary was born in Winchester, Massachusetts, May 14, 1956, a son of the late George C. Desmond Jr. and Dorothy F. (Ingeallis) Desmond.

On Sept. 15, 1973, he married Elaine M. (Markey) at St. Jude's Billart Church in North Dartmoth, Massachusetts.

Gary was a graduate of Nichols College in Massachusetts with a master's degree and worked as a food sales representative for 45 years.

Gary was a parishioner at St. Patrick's Church in Trevorton. Gary was a member of the VFW, Rotary International and the NRA.

Gary is survived by his wife, Elaine; a son, Ryan Desmond and his wife, Pamela, of Chambersburg; a daughter, Jolene Freitag and her husband, Joseph, of Kulpmont; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna Clark Eagar, of Centerville, and many nieces and nephews.

Gary was a loving and caring husband and father. He was known by many and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

DESMOND - Gary C. Desmond, 64, of 182 Trevorton Road, Shamokin. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the James Kelley Funeral Home, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Danville SPCA, 1467 Bloom Road, Danville 17821 or online at www.pspca.org. To offer condolences or share a memory with the Desmond Family, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com.