MIFFLINBURG - Gary Lee Owens, 67, of Mifflinburg, and formerly of Mount Carmel, was called home to be with his Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, at 10:34 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Aug. 1, 1953, in Ashland, a son of the late Jack and Anna May (Carl) Owens.

He was a graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School, Class of 1971, and Primitive Methodist School of Theology, Sandy Cove, Maryland, May 15, 2007.

On Dec. 15, 1989, at First United Methodist Church, in Mount Carmel, he married his beloved wife, the former Debora Kay Criniti, who survives.

Gary worked for PHEAA, in Harrisburg, for 31 years before retiring May 23, 2003. On April 15, 2007, he was commissioned as assistant pastor of Zion Primitive Methodist Church, in Mount Carmel. He later served as senior pastor at Hidden Valley Camping Resort and staff pastor for Adamo's Funeral Home.

He was a member of the former St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Mount Carmel, a member and past master of Mount Carmel Masonic Lodge 378, a 32nd degree Mason, Bloomsburg Consistory.

Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, Deb, is a daughter, Melissa M. Owens, of Harrisburg; a stepson, Jon H. Szymanski, of Los Angeles; a sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and Stephen Heromin, of Harrisburg; a brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Lisa Owens, of Mount Carmel; and his mother-in-law, Lorraine Criniti, of Mechanicsburg.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Carol A. Santelli; a father-in-law, Carl J. Criniti; a nephew, Brock G. Long; and his three faithful dachshunds, Fritz, Jake and Tinkerbell.

OWENS - Gary Lee Owens, 67, of Mifflinburg, and formerly of Mount Carmel. Services will be private at convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary's memory may be sent to Hospice of Evangelical Community Hospital, 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg 17837. To share in Gary's online memorial, go to www.adamofh.com. Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 3, 2020.
