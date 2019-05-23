ALBANY, Ga. - Gaylord Willier, 63, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019, in Albany, Georgia, where he resided with his longtime girlfriend, Stacy Muffly.

Gaylord and Stacy moved to Georgia from Selinsgrove to enjoy his retirement from his longtime employment at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was a beloved son, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Flora (Paul) Willier.

He is survived by his girlfriend, Stacy Muffly, of Albany, Georgia; a son, Matthew Willier, of Locust Gap; a daughter and son-in-law, Dana and Thomas Breining, of Lakeland, Georgia. Gaylord also had four beautiful grandchildren, Alayna Breining and Landon Breining, of Lakeland, Georgia, Chayse Willier, of Shamokin, and Julieann Willier, of Locust Gap.

Gaylord also was lovingly known as "G" to Stacy's three sons, Kyle, Brad and Sean Muffly, and he was a huge part of their lives and the lives of their wives and children.

WILLIER - Gaylord Willier, 63, of Albany, Georgia. A celebration of life ceremony will be planned for Gaylord in the near future in Pennsylvania for friends and family.