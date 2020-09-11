SHAMOKIN - Genevieve Daniels, 95, of 201 W. Mulberry St., Apt. 504, and formerly of 414 S. Market St., Shamokin, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, in Coal Township.

She was born in Ranshaw, Feb. 26, 1925, a daughter of the late Anthony and Flossie (Kotwica) Dobson. She was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area except for 15 years after her husband's passing where she stayed in Casper, Wyoming, with her dear friend, Jack Venn.

She was a graduate of the Coal Township High School.

Genevieve was married Feb. 23, 1946, in St. Anthony Church, Ranshaw, to Henry "Hank" M. Dobson, who preceded her in death Sept. 10, 1990.

She was employed as a seamstress at Rifkin and several other clothing manufacturers in the Shamokin area.

She was a member of the former St. Stephen Church, Coal Township, now Our Lady of Hope Church.

Genevieve was an avid bingo player, loved to travel, take trips to the casinos, enjoyed time spent at Knobels Amusement Park and was a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers' Union.

Genevieve is survived by her children, Louise Kolody and her husband, Paul, of Manville, New Jersey, and Gloria LaCrosse and her husband, Michael, of Shamokin; four grandchildren, Paul and Douglas Kolody and Michelle LaCrosse and Amanda Rowlett; five great-grandchildren, Sarah, Brian, Griffin and Sheridan Kolody and Parker Rowlett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Genevieve was preceded in death by three brothers and a sister, Tony, Josephine, Albert and Leonard. She was the last of her immediate family.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Hope Church, First and Chestnut streets, in Coal Township. Due to the pandemic, visitation will be private for the immediate family. Relatives and friends who wish to attend the Mass are asked to meet at the church at 10 a.m. Monday. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, is assisting the family with the arrangements.