GORDON - George A. Edwards Jr., 70, of Gordon passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home.

He was born Oct. 19, 1949, in Ashland, a son of the late George A. Edwards Sr. and the late Corrine Kimmel Edwards.

He was a 1969 graduate of North Schuylkill High School.

George was a loyal Phillies and Eagles fan.

He wrestled for North Schuylkill on their first wrestling team in 1967, following the Spartans ever since with brothers, nephews and great nephews competing for the Spartans.

He worked for many years for the Tremont Sewer Department as a plant manager before transferring to the American Water Co. as the plant manager of the Butler Township Sewer Plant.

George is survived by a sister, Judy Edwards Hoover; brothers, Thomas Edwards and his wife, Susie Miller Edwards, and Richard Edwards and his wife, Cathy Smith Edwards; 11 nieces and nephews, along with many great nieces and great nephews.

George was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Edwards, of Mechanicsburg, and a brother-in-law, Lenny Hoover, of Oakland.

EDWARDS - George A. Edwards Jr., 70, of Gordon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with Pastor Susan Hocking officiating. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery, Fort Springs, where he will be laid beside his mother and father. A viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Spartan Wrestling Boosters, C/O Rick Edwards, 32 Dutch Road, Ashland 17921. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc., Ashland, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.