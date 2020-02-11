SHAMOKIN - George E Cavanaugh Jr., 53, of 201 Mulberry St., passed away Feb. 1, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Shamokin on Aug. 5, 1967, a son of the late George and Peggy (Landua) Cavanaugh.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

George is survived by his daughter, Jessica; two brothers, Jerry Cavanaugh and his wife, Patricia, of Coal Township, and Shawn Cavanaugh and his wife, Linda, of Irish Valley; a sister, Reba Cavanaugh, of Shamokin; a nephew, Bobbie Tharp and his wife, Terry, of Minersville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

###

CAVANAUGH - George Cavanaugh Jr., 57, of 201 Mulberry St., Shamokin. A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family go to www.farrowfh.com.