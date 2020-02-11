The News Item

George E. Cavanaugh Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George E. Cavanaugh Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

SHAMOKIN - George E Cavanaugh Jr., 53, of 201 Mulberry St., passed away Feb. 1, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Shamokin on Aug. 5, 1967, a son of the late George and Peggy (Landua) Cavanaugh.

He graduated from Shamokin Area High School.

George is survived by his daughter, Jessica; two brothers, Jerry Cavanaugh and his wife, Patricia, of Coal Township, and Shawn Cavanaugh and his wife, Linda, of Irish Valley; a sister, Reba Cavanaugh, of Shamokin; a nephew, Bobbie Tharp and his wife, Terry, of Minersville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

George was preceded in death by his parents.

###

CAVANAUGH - George Cavanaugh Jr., 57, of 201 Mulberry St., Shamokin. A graveside service will be held at noon Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family go to www.farrowfh.com.
Published in The News Item on Feb. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.