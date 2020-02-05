KULPMONT - George F. Goodeliunas, 86, of 1055 Scott St., passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born in Locust Township, Sept. 17, 1933, a son of the late William and Catherine (Yurkiewicz) Goodeliunas.

On Jan. 15, 1977, in Kulpmont, he married the love of his life, Nancy Duginsky, who preceded him in death Sept. 11, 2014.

He proudly served his county in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

George is survived by a daughter-in-law; a granddaughter, a grandson; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by 10 siblings.

He was the last living sibling in his family.

GOODELIUNAS - George F. Goodeliunas, 86, of 1055 Scott St., Kulpmont. A graveside service and burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 in Holy Cross Cemetery, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, C. J. Lucas, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.