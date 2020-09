SHAMOKIN - George Gruneberg, also known to his friends as "Peepers," 81, of Shamokin, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

He was a graduate of Shamokin High School.

He is survived by a sister, Lydia Lou, and her husband, William Feudale; a daughter, Christine Meredith, of Shamokin; a brother, David Gruneberg; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers; and a son, Robert Gruneberg.

Funeral services will be private to family.