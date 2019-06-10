WARWICK - George John Lavelle, 82, of Warwick, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

He was born in Centralia, a son of the late Michael and Helen (Dooley) Lavelle.

Following graduation from Mount Carmel Catholic High School in 1954, he served in the U.S. Air Force until his honorable discharge in 1962.

For over 40 years, George worked for the General Motors Corp., retiring as a general foreman.

George embraced life to the fullest and loved nothing more than taking care of his family.

He was an active and faithful member of St. Cyril of Jerusalem Catholic Church, Jamison, and the Knights of Columbus Council 5494.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marlene (Purcell); a daughter, Catherine (Jon) Kessmeier, of Alexandria, Virginia; a son, George (Karen) Lavelle, of Bedminster; four grandchildren, Shannon, Erik, Kaitlin and Patrick; two brothers, Edward and Joseph Lavelle; and a sister, Patricia Nestico.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael.

LAVELLE - George John Lavelle, 82, of Warwick. Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church, Mount Carmel. Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery, Centralia. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Fisher House Foundation, www.fisherhouse.org.