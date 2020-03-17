SHAMOKIN - George Pomponio, 66, of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Shamokin.

He was born Nov. 22, 1953, in Shamokin, a son of the late George and Dollie (Rohrer) Pomponio.

He was a 1971 graduate of Shamokin Area High School. He was a member of various clubs and organizations in Shamokin.

George had a love for music and especially attending live shows. He enjoyed reading, watching movies, dining out and browsing antique flea markets. He was witty and free-spirited. Everywhere he went, he was very outgoing and social.

Along with George's parents, preceding him in death was a brother, Richard Pomponio.

Surviving are his daughter, Angela (Pomponio) Williams, and husband, Adam, and one grandchild, Lily Williams, of Wilmington, North Carolina; a sister, Louise Kiportina, of Latrobe; a niece, Tina Casko, of Lewes, Delaware; and a sister-in-law, Audrey Pomponio, of Derry.

POMPONIO - George Pomponio, 66, of Shamokin. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to share a memory and write on the tribute wall for George at www.rothermelfh.com. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, FD; Joe Murray, supervisor.