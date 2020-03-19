SHAMOKIN - George Pomponio, 66, of Shamokin, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, Coal Township.

He was born Nov. 22, 1953, in Shamokin, a son of the late George and Dollie (Rohrer) Pomponio.

He was a 1971 graduate of Shamokin Area High School.

George worked for Roadway as a dockworker for 19 years.

He was a member of various clubs and organizations in Shamokin. George had a love for music and especially attending live shows. He enjoyed reading, watching movies, dining out and browsing antique flea markets. He was witty and free spirited. Everywhere he went, he was very outgoing and social.

Surviving are his daughter, Angela (Pomponio) Williams and her husband, Adam; a grandchild, Lily Williams, of Wilmington, North Carolina; a sister, Louise Kiportina, of Latrobe; a niece, Tina Casko, of Lewes, Delaware; and a sister-in-law, Audrey Pomponio, of Derry.

Along with George's parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Pomponio.

###

POMPONIO - George Pomponio, 66, of Shamokin. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to share a memory and write on the tribute wall of George at www.rothermelfh.com.