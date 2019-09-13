CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - George R. Sarge, 74, formerly of Shamokin, passed away at his home in Crossville, Tennessee, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.

He was born Nov. 26, 1944, a son of the late Oliver Francis and Ethel Sarge.

He was a 1961 graduate of Shamokin High School. The following year in 1962, he began his U.S. Navy career, serving for the next 30 years until his retirement in 1992.

George loved going on cruise trips with his companion Oneida and he enjoyed his work.

He is survived by his three sons, Christopher Sarge and his companion Jennifer, of Georgia, Anthony Sarge, of Illinois, Kevin Dorsett and his wife, Amanda, of Coal Township; 10 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; a sister, Carol A. Rebuck and her husband, William, of Shamokin, and Lottie Doone and her husband, Robert, of Shamokin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Stump, Dianna Sarge and Betty Dailey.