MOUNT CARMEL - Georgine L. Stelma, 54, of Mount Carmel, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence.

She was born in Ashland, Aug. 12, 1965, a daughter of Dorothy (Tutella) Moleski and the late George Moleski.

Georgine was a home health aide at Age in Place, Shamokin.

She was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the American Legion, of Atlas, and the VFW, of Mount Carmel. She was also a member of the West End Athletic Club, of Mount Carmel.

Surviving are her mother; three daughters, Dana Carr and her husband, Benjamin, of Girardville, Angela McCabe, of North Carolina, and Arlene Krise and her husband, Dean, of Lavelle; a son, Angelo McCabe Jr., of Reading; her companion, William Hough, of Mount Carmel; a brother, Joseph Petrosky, of Pottsville; a sister, Julie Gwin, of Shenandoah Heights; eight grandchildren; a great-grandson; nieces and nephews and her beloved dogs, Blue and Tucker.

In addition to her father, Georgine was preceded in death by her first husband, Angelo McCabe.

