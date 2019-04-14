Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Getty.

KULPMONT - It is with great sadness that the family of Gerald Getty announces his passing at the age of 83, Friday, April 12, 2019, in his home in Den Mar Gardens.

He was born on Sept. 10, 1935, at home in Centralia. Gerry was a lifelong resident there before moving to Den Mar Gardens in 1986.

He graduated in 1953, from Con-Cen High School in Aristes.

On May 2, 1959, Gerald married the former Pauline Fedorko who survives. They were married at Grace Lutheran Church in Shamokin by the late Rev. Robert Arentz. They would have been married 60 years on May 2.

Gerald worked as a mechanic for Yarworth's Service Station in Centralia. He then went on to operate the Ashland Service Center in Ashland for 47 years until his retirement in 2002.

Gerald was a former member of the Centralia United Methodist Church, where he served on the administration board. Most recently, he was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Mount Carmel.

Those who knew Gerald knew that he was too stubborn to allow a kidney transplant in 1990, and various heart complications, from doing the things he enjoyed, such as attending his granddaughters' extracurricular events, hosting family gatherings and showing off his extensive model train display. He was always the life of the party with his jokes and was happiest when he was with his family.

Gerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Pauline; his son, Bret Getty and his ?ance, Diane Rompallo; his daughter, Deidre Hughes and her husband, Don. Gerald will also be fondly remembered by his ?ve granddaughters, Shauna Blee and her husband, Ryan, Amber Latorre and her husband, Michael, Kaitlynn Brown and her husband, Troy, Taylor Getty and Cameron Getty. Gerald also greatly enjoyed the company of his three great-grandchildren, Jarrett Blee, Carson Latorre and Ariel Brown. He is also survived by his brother Donald Getty and his wife, Sandra; and his sisters, Eleanor Searls and Beverly Weikel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Bessie (Wills) Getty; his brother, Earl Getty; sisters, Miriam Kuziak and Jean Fisher; and his grandson, Jarrod Hughes.

GETTY - Gerald Getty, 83, of Den Mar Gardens, Kulpmont. Funeral service will be private and interment will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home 40 South Market St., Mount Carmel. Joseph J. Stutz, III supervisor is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund 46 North Hickory St., Mount Carmel, PA 17851. To leave a condolence to the family, sign the guestbook at www.stutzfuneralhome.com.