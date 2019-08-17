MOUNT CARMEL - Gerald M. "Jerry" Ibanez, 49, of 308 S. Beech St., suddenly passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with family and friends by his side.

He was born in Ashland, Oct. 21, 1969, a son of the late Gerald P. and Virginia (Halkovich) Ibanez.

He was a 1989 graduate of Mount Carmel Area High School. Gerald continued his studies to earn his Bachelor of Arts from Penn State University and his master's degree from Ellis University.

Jerry opened and worked as the owner/operator of the Jerry Ibanez State Farm Agency in Hazle Township.

He was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, Hazleton Chamber of Commerce, Hazleton Rotary and a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Jerry was a loving father who adored his two daughters, Aubre and Adelyne. He always beamed with pride when he spoke of them.

He enjoyed spending time with his special lady friend, Denise, whether it be making his famous homemade soup or other homemade specialties on the weekend, relaxing with their puppy dog, Jake, or taking a weekend getaway.

He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Pop." He was a fantastic friend with an infectious laugh and magnetic personality. To know Jerry was to love Jerry.

Jerry was a huge MCA football fan and played for the Red Tornadoes under "Jazz" Diminick. He always looked forward to attending Friday night games at the Silver Bowl. He was also a Penn State Football fan and would make trips to State College to attend games with family and friends.

Jerry enjoyed his cabin weekends with the guys, going fishing and floating down the Pine Creek, always finishing with a shot and a beer at the "Wagon Wheel."

He will always be missed and loved by many.

Jerry is survived by his companion of 16 years, Denise Smith; two daughters, Aubre and Adelyne Ibanez; a stepdaughter, Cynjinh Smith; a stepson, Coby Thomas; two grandsons, Dayton and Nash Osborn; a granddaughter expected in January; two sisters, Suzanne Ibanez and Maria Snyder; a niece, Ashley Carrieri; a faithful puppy dog, Jake; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.

###

IBANEZ - Gerald M. Ibanez, 49, of 308 S. Beech St., Mount Carmel. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Divine Redeemer Church, 438 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer as celebrant. Burial will follow Mass in All Saints Cemetery in Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with vigil prayers at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer officiating, at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.