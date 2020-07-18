DENVER, Colo. - Gerald "Jerry" Robert Marcheski, 85, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He had been a resident of Denver, Colorado, since 1987. He was born in Shamokin in December of 1934 to Robert B. Marcheski and Magdaline (Rudziewicz) Marcheski.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Estella (Martinez) Marcheski; three daughters, Judy Lynn Deeny (Jim), of Newport, Sharon Kahlbaugh (Edward), of Dallastown, and Deborah Enders (Gary), of New Cumberland; former wife, Dolores (Krawczyk) Marcheski; granddaughters, Jennifer Kern (Samuel) and Megan Kahlbaugh; grandchildren, Parker Kern and Maisie Kern. He is also survived by his sisters, Eileen Bugarewicz, Rosemary Picciano and Ann (Nan-c) Hess (Gary), and many nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of St. Jerome's Catholic High School, of Tamaqua, and Penn State University.

Jerry honorably served on active duty in the U.S. Army. He worked as a special agent with Criminal Investigation Division-IRS for 26 years. He jointly worked with other federal law enforcement agencies and assisted the Secret Service with dignitary protection.

In addition to his regular duties in his job, he was also a speaker, instructor and course writer. During his 26 years, he received many awards, letters of commendation and appreciation, and trophies for pistol marksmanship.

Following his career with the federal government, he worked as a special agent for the Office of Criminal Tax Investigation-PA Department of Revenue.

After retirement, he and his wife engaged in tax consultations, tax representation and tax return preparation.

Jerry was a lifetime member of both the VFW and the American Legion. He was a longstanding member of the Southwest Denver YMCA and a member of Holy Name Catholic Parish, Sheridan, Colorado.

Jerry had many interests. He enjoyed swimming and staying fit, dancing (especially the polka), watching football and having cookouts and entertaining. He was in his glory showing family members, and others new to Colorado, the amazing sights. He enjoyed bartending for church events. He enjoyed family gatherings and returning to Pennsylvania for his high school class reunions.

He loved the beach, sunbathing, taking walks along the shore, and riding bicycles on the boardwalk in the morning. He loved the Rocky Mountains and never tired of looking at them. Jerry enjoyed traveling and taking cruises with his wife, Estella. He loved his dogs and enjoyed walking them in the morning. He loved his cats.

While in high school (St. Jerome Parish, Tamaqua, PA), he was involved in dramatics, basketball, baseball, Mendel Club and Lamps. He served as class president for one year.

After graduation from St. Jerome's High School, he successfully passed his entrance examinations to enter St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, Overbrook. He had planned to begin studies for the priesthood the following September.

Jerry enjoyed helping people. He was able to strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed telling people stories and jokes and making them laugh. He also loved finding good bargains. He always claimed to be "just a shy wallflower from the coal region" and "a good-looking, bald-headed guy with a beard."

MARCHESKI - Gerald "Jerry" Robert Marcheski, 85, of Denver, Colorado, and formerly of Shamokin. Jerry will be laid to rest on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheridan, Colorado. A Rosary will be said in his honor at 9:30 a.m. preceding the Mass at Holy Name. At 11:30, there will be a military funeral honors ceremony at Fort Logan National Cemetery. A reception will be held in his honor at St. Agnes Center at Holy Name Church following the ceremony at Fort Logan. Jerry had two charities that were near and dear to his heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name St. Vincent de Paul Society Conference, 3290 W. Milan Ave., Sheridan, CO 80110, or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.