SHAMOKIN - Gerald W. Wormald, 85, of 234 Trevorton Road, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his entire loving family, which he cherished.

He was born in Shamokin, June 26, 1935, a son of the late William and Mary (Matesic) Wormald. He was a lifelong resident of the Shamokin area.

He was a graduate of Coal Township High Schoo, Class of 1953.

Gerald was married Feb. 16, 1957, in St. Joseph Church, Coal Township, of the former Myrtle Breinich, who survives.

He was an iron and steel worker and a member of the Iron Workers Union, Local 404.

He was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.

In his early years, Gerald enjoyed playing golf and was a life member of the Liberty Fire Co. He loved to take care of his home and lawn and was very proud of the way it looked.

Family meant everything to Gerald. His most favorite hobby was his children and grandchildren. He was very involved with all their sporting events. He was everybody's biggest fan.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Myrtle; and their children, Kenneth and his wife, Doreen, of Aliquippa; Dixie Reed and her husband, David, of Coal Township; Diane Brill and her husband, Charles, of Trevorton, and Scott and his wife, Lesa, of Coal Township; 11 grandchildren, Jessica, Sean, Nathan, Dixie, David, Davion, Nicholas, Brandon, Keyla, Page and Sage; eight great-grandchildren, Brynlee, John, Brady, William, Savannah, Ava, Ambrose and Braxton; a brother, William and his wife, Bell; and a nephew, Kevin.

In addition to his parents welcoming him into heaven, are a son, Gerald Jr.; and two granddaughters, Trina Reed and Ashley Brill.

WORMALD - Gerald W. Wormald, 85, of 234 Trevorton Road, Shamokin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. today at Mother Cabrini Church, 214 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A viewing was held at the Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 8 to 9:30 a.m. today.



Published in The News Item on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home
120 S. Market St.
Shamokin, PA 17872
(570) 644-0417
