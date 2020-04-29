KULPMONT - Geraldine B. Fasolka, 97, of 192 Virginia Lane, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Shamokin, Jan. 6, 1923, a daughter of the late Mary M. Koperdak and Joseph E. Buggy.

Geraldine attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and graduated from Coal Township High School in 1940. She received an RN diploma from St. Joseph's Hospital, in Lancaster, in 1944.

On May 8, 1948, she married Michael Fasolka, of Marion Heights, in St. Joseph's Church, Coal Township, by the Msgr. Dennis P. Reardon. She lived in Kulpmont with her devoted husband where they raised their children. Her beloved husband died June 10, 2004, with Geraldine at his side. They celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary with their family just the month before his death.

She worked at Shamokin State General Hospital for several years as an operating room nurse. She last worked as a supervisor at Mountain View Manor before retiring in 1985.

Following retirement, she and Michael moved to a new home in Den Mar Gardens in Kulpmont.

Geraldine was a member of the Patronage of the Mother of God Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Marion Heights, and later a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Mount Carmel. She and Michael were active members in both churches in the League of Ukrainian Catholics, Rosary Society and as pyrohy workers.

She was a volunteer with the Red Cross at local bloodmobiles.

Geraldine lived a happy and fruitful life. From 1985, until the time of her death, she enjoyed her retirement, daily rosary and prayer, family visits, doing the jumble in The News-Item and praying for her family members, friends and the needs of the world.

Geraldine is survived by a son, Michael, and his wife, Sherry, of Pennsburg; a daughter, Karen, of Mount Carmel, and her daughter Megan, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; a daughter, Sister Mary Francine, IHM, of Scranton; grandchildren Michael John and his wife, Jill, of Rockville, Maryland; Sarah Erk and her husband, David, and their three children, Grace, Richard, and Claire, of Mount Joy; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Geraldine is preceded in death by a beloved daughter, Elizabeth Ann; and her sister and best friend, Alberta E. Sickora.