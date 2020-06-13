MOUNT CARMEL - Geraldine M. Matukaitis, 79, of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Liverpool, a daughter of the late Harvey and Mary Ellen Hoffman Sweigart.

Gerry was a 1960 graduate of the former Greenwood High School, in Liverpool.

Gerry worked as a bartender with her husband at their business "Charlie's Cafe" for 30 years. Later, she became the bar manager at the Mount Carmel V.F.W.

Gerry was a life member of the Mount Carmel V.F.W. Women's Auxiliary Post 2110, as a past president and secretary from 2006 until 2020. She was named Woman of the Year, 2009-10. She was a chairman of the poppy committee, chairman for the veterans and families, hospitals and children's Christmas parties at the post. She was also a chairman of the coupons for military families and old stamps for the blind veterans.

Gerry is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles W. Matukaitis, of Mount Carmel; her daughters, Kathleen Kelley and her husband, J.T., of Mount Carmel, Barbara Cromer and her husband, Todd, of Holly Springs, North Carolina, Carolyn Miller, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, and Susan Matukaitis and her husband, Jim McHale, of Locust Gap; her son, Shawn Matukaitis and his wife, Tara, of Shamokin; her brothers, Bob Sweigart, of Richfield, and Charles Sweigart, of Liverpool; her sisters, Ruth Miller, of Millerstown, Beatrice Sweigart, of Liverpool, and Shirley Goodling, of Millerstown; her grandchildren, Annie Birster and her husband, Chris, Crystal Zelinski and her companion, Matt Duceman, Tiffany Bray and her companion, Tyler Sanko, Jenna Bray, Andrew Cromer, Kelsey Huggins and her husband, Alex, Kaitlyn, Jonathan, Dalton, Payton, Anderson and Madelyn Miller, Michael Bonner, and Stephanie, Marissa and Megan Matukaitis; her great-grandchildren, Kiara and Dylan Blocker, Max and Tessa Birster, Wyatt, Kaylee, Raygen Long, Braelynn Strausser, Oliver Sanko, Isabella Bray, Alistar Huggins, and Ethan Matukaitis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Mickey" Matukaitis; her sisters, Romaine Klinger and Emma Bordner; her brothers, Frank, George, Harold and Harvey Jr. Sweigart.

