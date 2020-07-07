KULPMONT - Geraldine Rita (Jankowski) Shimko, 74, of 942 Spruce St., passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hidden Valley Campground, in Mifflinburg, where she enjoyed spending her summers with dear friends and family.

She was born Aug. 20, 1945, in Danville, she was a daughter of the late Rita Jankowski and Raymond Mummah, of Mount Carmel.

She was a 1963 graduate of Mount Carmel High School. Soon after she entered Ashland State General Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1966.

Geraldine joined the U.S. Army while she was still in school in 1965. After completing the state boards she re-enlisted in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and began her basic training at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, as a second lieutenant. Upon graduation, she was stationed at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C., and was promoted to first lieutenant in February 1968. In March 1968, she was deployed to Vietnam, assigned to the 12th Evac, in CuChi, and then the 95th Evac, in DaNang, serving as an operating room nurse in both assignments. She received an honorable discharge in February 1969.

On March 8, 1969, she married Thomas Shimko, of Kulpmont. She continued her nursing career until the birth of her children in 1971. She returned to nursing in 1985, at St. Catherine's Hospital, in Ashland, before retiring as a night shift supervisor in 2012.

She was a loving wife, mother and devoted grandmother to her seven grandchildren, and a faithful friend to all who knew her. She was a life member of the VFW, in Kulpmont, and West End Auxiliary, in Kulpmont, and a member of the Kulpmont American Legion Post 231 since 1969.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and her grandchildren, they were her pride and joy. She was an avid bowler for many years and also enjoyed traveling with family, camping, picking mushrooms, reading, crocheting, gardening, crafting with her grandchildren and sketching. She also made the best mushroom soup and pigeons.

In addition to her husband, Geraldine is survived by a son, Raymond Thomas Shimko and his wife, Michelle, of Kulpmont; a daughter, Rae Ann Michele Shedleski, of Lewisburg; five grandsons, Andrew Shedleski, Nicholas Shedleski, Derek Shedleski, Jacob Kleman and Noah Thomas Shimko; two granddaughters, Addyson Shedleski and Emma Rae Shimko; three sisters-in-law, Patricia Owens, Betty Eckenrode and Rose Marie Koldash; a brother-in-law, Michael D. Shimko and his wife, Lucy; two nephews, Michael Bradigan and George Bradigan; three cousins, Susan Matlaveich, Steve Beckno and his wife, Judy, and Karen Shimkey; and many other nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Roseanne Bradigan; a half-brother, Ralph Owens; and two dear cousins, Margaret McHugh and Virginia Hoskie.

SHIMKO - Geraldine Rita Shimko, 74, of 942 Spruce St., Kulpmont. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Holy Angels Church, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will be held following the service in Northumberland Memorial Park, Sunbury. Arrangements are being cared for by C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 1053 Chestnut St., Kulpmont, John Minnig, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to an animal shelter of your choice. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.