ELYSBURG - Gertrude Burns, 90, of Elysburg, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Feb. 27, 1930, in Wurzburg, Germany, a daughter of the late Herrn Hons and Sophie Gerhard. She moved to this area in 1998.

Gertrude was a graduate of Wurzburg High School.

She enjoyed gardening.

Gertrude is survived by William L. Tharp Jr., Benjamin Tharp and his wife, Bonnie, of Elysburg, Donna Clark, of Millheim, and Bonnie Tharp, of Reno, Nevada, whom she thought of as her children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother; two husbands, Elwood Dull and Thomas Burns; and her companion, William Tharp Sr.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Bausman. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences may go to allenrhornefuneralhome. Allen R. Horne Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa, is in charge of arrangements.