MILTON - Gertrude Kerstetter, 95, of Milton, and formerly of West Cameron Township, went to be with her Lord and savior on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2020.

She was born Sept. 10, 1924, in West Cameron Township, where she spent 91 years of her life in the same home. In the past four years, she was a resident at the Milton Nursing Home.

The youngest of 10 children, Gertie was preceded in death by Irvin, her husband of 46 years; an infant daughter; and three brothers and five sisters.

She was an active lifetime member of Bethel Union Chapel.

Gertie was employed as a seamstress for 35 years in Shamokin and Trevorton.

She enjoyed camping, her church family and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Rod (Lynn) Kerstetter, of Milton, and Tom (Terrie) Kerstetter, of Renovo; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Naomi Maurer, of Quarryville.

###

KERSTETTER - Gertrude Kerstetter, 95, of Milton and formerly of West Cameron Township. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Bethel Union Chapel, 3423 Upper Road, Shamokin 17872. Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 309 Water St., Northumberland.