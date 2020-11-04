YORK - Gertrude "Trudy" (Snyder) Trego, 76, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at York Hospital.

She was born Feb. 6, 1944, in Shamokin, where she was a lifelong resident and the second of 11 children of the late Larry V. and Gertrude T. (Zlotorzynski) Snyder.

In January 1965, she married the late Donald E. Trego. They had three children, five grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Trudy spent time working at the Northumberland County Prothonotary Office, serving under her father, as well as a long term of service in the business office of the Shamokin Area School District, among other jobs.

She loved cooking, especially for others, as well as reading, crafting, word games, Broadway musicals and concerts, dancing shows and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Mark K. Trego, of Illinois, and Donald A. Trego, of Maryland; a daughter and son-in-law, Karen S. and Ray E. Markey Jr., of York; two grandsons, Ian J. Markey and Ray A. Markey; three granddaughters, Claire E. Tajiri and her husband, Paul E., Zoe M. Trego and Claudia E. Trego; a great-granddaughter, Joanna L. Tajiri; five brothers and their wives, John and Sarah Snyder, Charles and Cindy Snyder, Gregory and Jan Snyder, William and Bari Snyder and James and Mickey Snyder; a brother-in-law, Philip Litwak; three sisters and their husbands, Christine and Joe Kisela, Lauren Smith and Amy and Thomas Findlay; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Claude and Esther (Krebs) Trego; a brother-in-law, Randall Smith; and two sisters, Patricia Litwak and Lucille Doolittle.

TREGO - Gertrude "Trudy" (Snyder) Trego, 76, of Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Codorus Church of the Brethren, 11229 Dunkard Valley Road, Dallastown (state Route 214). A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shamokin. There will be no funeral procession between the church and cemetery services. Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced at both the church and the cemetery. There will be no receiving line. The service will be live-streamed at Geiple Funeral Home's Facebook page starting around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. For the health of all involved, if you are feeling sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 symptoms, we ask that you participate remotely. The family is overwhelmed with the support and desire to mourn in person, but in these unprecedented times, we would rather see and hug you later than risk anyone now and welcome all mourning remote or in person equally. Memorial contributions may be made to Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library, 210 E. Independence St., Shamokin 17872 or to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or at www.themmrf.org. The Geiple Funeral Home Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com.