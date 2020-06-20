COAL TOWNSHIP - Glenn Castro, 68, of Coal Township, left us at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Glenn was a very outgoing man.

He retired from the U.S. Army National Guard.

Glenn was a father, a brother and a uncle; he was loved by all of his family. Here, in Pennsylvania, he had a bigger family that he brought into his life.

If anyone knew him, he was always walking around town and at all the stops along the way he would make people smile and laugh, no matter who they were. He had a heart of gold when it came to helping people anyway he could; he always made friends no matter where he went. He will be truly missed by his family and all the hearts he touched along the way.

Glenn was loved very much an will be truly missed.