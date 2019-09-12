PAXINOS - Gloria A. Apollo, 74, of 1172 Mulberry Road, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

She was born in Chester, Jan. 27, 1945, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Puketza) Kaminski.

She was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

She was married to William P. Apollo, who preceded her in death on June 6, 2014.

Gloria was a member of the Assumption of the BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church in Centralia, where she was very involved and enjoyed participating in all parish functions. She enjoyed gardening and loved all animals; she especially enjoyed feeding the deer at her home. During her retirement, she enjoyed helping her son at the Paxinos Beer Shoppe.

Surviving are two sons, Stephen Tehansky, of Paxinos, and Robert Tehansky and his companion, Charlotte Schultz, of Hickory Ridge; one brother, Joseph Kaminski and his wife, Ann Marie, of Elysburg; one sister, Rosemarie Devers, of Colonial Park; nieces, nephews and former husband, Stephen Tehansky, of Shamokin.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Kaminski.

###

APOLLO - Gloria A. Apollo, 74, of 1172 Mulberry Road, Paxinos. A Divine Liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the Assumption of the BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, Centralia, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel with Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Gloria's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org or to the local animal rescue shelter of your choice. To leave a condolence for the family, go to www.stutzfuneralhome.com.