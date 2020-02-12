MOUNT CARMEL - Gloria Kwiatkowski, 87, of 244 W. Girard St., passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.

She was born in Atlas, Dec. 2, 1932, a daughter of the late Thomas Taddeo and Florence DiRienzo.

Gloria was a 1950 graduate of Mount Carmel Township School.

She worked in the food service industry for Mount Carmel Area schools.

On July 30, 1955, in St. Peter's Church, Atlas, she married her best friend, Francis V. Kwiatkowski, who preceded her in death Jan. 9, 2014.

She was a member of Divine Redeemer Church, the Paulanarian Society, Rosary Society and Mount Carmel Area Boosters.

Gloria was a woman of strong faith who loved spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy came from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. One of her greatest passions was cooking for her family during the many family gatherings and bragging about each and every one of them. Gloria was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

Gloria is survived by two daughters, Barbara Klebon and her husband, Joseph, of Paxinos, and Ann McFadden, of Mount Carmel; three sons, Francis Kwiatkowski and his wife, Donna, of Ohio, Kevin Kwiatkowski and his wife, Cheryl, of Mount Carmel, and Thomas Kwiatkowski and his wife, Connie, of Souderton; nine grandsons, Michael Moratelli and his wife, Charisse, Matthew Kwiatkowski and his wife, Ashley, Mark Kwiatkowski and his wife, Kristin, Bryan McFadden and his significant other, Amanda Kuzo, Joseph Klebon and his fiancé, Katy Mathias, Kristian Klebon, Tyler Kwiatkowski, Michael Klebon and Benjamin McFadden; five granddaughters, Shauna Polifka and her husband, Bryan, Mary Frances Klebon, Kendall Kwiatkowski, Lindsey Kwiatkowski and Courtney Kwiatkowski; six great-grandsons, Mack Moratelli, Rylan Kwiatkowski, Beckett Kwiatkowski, Roman Kwiatkowski, Rocco Moratelli and Preston Polifka; a great-granddaughter, Harper Kwiatkowski; a brother, Thomas Taddeo and his wife, Fran; a sister, Lorraine Sedor; a sister-in-law, Rita Flowers; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Anthony and Theresa Flowers; an infant son, William Kwiatkowski; a son-in-law, William McFadden; a grandson, Nathan McFadden; a sister, Louise Menapace and her husband, Paul; and three brothers-in-law, John Sedor, Edward Flowers and his wife, Margaret, (and child), and Leonard Kwiatkowski.

KWIATKOWSKI - Gloria Kwiatkowski, 87, of 244 W. Girard St., Mount Carmel. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at Divine Redeemer Church, 300 West Avenue, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Francis Karwacki as celebrant. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday with transferal prayers at 10 a.m. at the C.J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C.J. Lucas IV, supervisor. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Nate's Mates c/o Cheryl Kwiatkowski, 121 S. Beech St., Mount Carmel 17851. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.