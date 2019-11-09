ATLAS - Gloria M. (Calvick) DeFrancesco, 93, of 146 E. Columbia Ave., passed away Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.

She was born in Coal Township, May 23, 1926, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Sincavage) Calvick.

Gloria attended Holy Cross Catholic School.

On May 18, 1946, in Holy Cross Church, Gloria married Daniel A. DeFrancesco, who preceded her in death Jan. 27, 2007.

She worked as a sorter in the Len and Jeff garment factory.

Gloria is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Kotzo and her husband, Michael, of Atlas, and Debbie Gula, of Moon Township; three sons, Francis DeFrancesco, of Kulpmont, Dennis DeFrancesco, of Hatfield, and Daniel DeFrancesco, of Kulpmont; three grandsons, Michael Kotzo and his wife, Wendy, of Mount Carmel, Elliott DeFrancesco and his wife, Danielle, of Mount Carmel, and Steven DeFrancesco, of Colorado; three granddaughters, Krystal Gula, of Pittsburgh, Trena Gula, of Pittsburgh, and Rachel DeFrancesco, of Mohnton; a great-grandson, Gavin Kotzo; three great-granddaughters, Kamyrn Kotzo, Tori DeFrancesco and Hailey DeFrancesco; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gloria was preceded in death by two daughters-in-law, Elaine DeFrancesco and Yvonne DeFrancesco; and her sister, Beverly Ammon and her husband, David.

DEFRANCESCO - Gloria DeFrancesco, 93, of 146 E. Columbia Ave., Atlas. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor, with the Rev. Ryan Fischer officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.