COAL TOWNSHIP - Gloria R. Strenkoski, 93, formerly of Tioga Street, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Manor Care, 901 Court St., Sunbury.Gloria was born April 25, 1927, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Anthony and Mark (Bressi) Mirack.She attended Shamokin Area schools.On Feb. 1, 1947, in St. Edward Church, Shamokin, Gloria married Leonard A. Strenkoski, who passed away Oct. 3, 2014.Gloria was employed as a marker at Lark Dress Co. and as a floor girl at Bernstein factories.She was a member of Mother Cabrini Church, Shamokin.Gloria loved life and enjoyed spending time at family gatherings, going to the mall and out for pizza. She enjoyed all simple things.Gloria was blessed with a second family while residing at Manor Care in Sunbury. During her three-year residency, she always greeted everyone with a smile and liked making people smile and laugh. She enjoyed all daily interaction with her extended family of nurses, aides, activities, office, support and administrative staff. Gloria was grateful for the love and care she received at Manor Care.She is survived by a brother, Joseph Mirack and his wife, Norma; sisters Theresa Fleming, Antoinette Mirarchi, Jeanette Mirarchi and Louise Gurba; a brother, Vincent Mirack; a sister-in-law, Irene Mirack; a niece, Ann Weikel and her husband, Richard; a great-niece, Stephanie Weikel; a great-nephew and godson, Ricky Weikel and his wife, Jennifer, and their children, Olivia and Daelyn Weikel; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Mirack; and a sister, Rose Koshinski.STRENKOSKI - Gloria R. Strenkoski, 93, formerly of Tioga Street, Coal Township, and a resident of Manor Care, Sunbury. There will be no viewing or hours of calling. Relatives and friends who wish to attend a Mass of Christian Burial are asked to meet at Mother Cabrini Church, in Shamokin, at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, with the Rev. Martin Kobos, pastor, as celebrant. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing guidelines will be followed in the church. Masks are mandatory. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus's Cemetery, Coal Township. Leonard J. Lucas Funeral Home Ltd., 120 S. Market St., Shamokin, Leonard J. Lucas Jr., supervisor, is assisting the family with the arrangements.



