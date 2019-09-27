ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Gloria (Stellar) Slonena, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

She was born in Kulpmont, March 23, 1928, a daughter of Jennie (Neimo) and Louis J. Stellar.

Gloria grew up the 10th of 12 children in the anthracite coal mining region. She attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a graduate of Kulpmont High School.

She worked in manufacturing and inventory at Kanmac clothing factory until moving to Virginia in 1953. She excelled as a clerk at the Washington U.S. Navy Annex and Supply Depot, where she met her husband of nearly 65 years, Raymond R. Slonena Sr., who preceded her in death.

Gloria was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and dearest friend to many. While raising her family, she worked tirelessly as a volunteer for numerous church and school organizations.

She was an owner of an antiques business, played bridge and enjoyed travel adventures. Her creative talents in garden club and jewelry making were a joy, but cooking, especially for large gatherings, was her passion that she eagerly shared. Gloria's caretaking nature and caring focus for those in need were always her paramount concern.

Gloria is survived by her four children, David L. Slonena (Josephine), Susan S. Stagnone (Joseph), Raymond R. Slonena Jr. (Zuzanna Siwy) and James R. Slonena; two granddaughters, Elizabeth E. Slonena and Zofia G. Slonena; her youngest sister, Rose Marie Herget; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Altomire, Genevieve Stellar, Teresa Giorgini and Elaine Stellar; and six brothers, Joseph, Salvatore, William Edward, Raymond and Bernard Stellar.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Church of the Holy Angels, 855 Scott St., Kulpmont, with the Rev. Andrew Stahmer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Marion Heights. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A memorial Mass will be held at a future date at Good Shephard Catholic Church, Alexandria, Virginia, where Gloria was blessed to be in a community of faith since its founding in 1965. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to support group homes for adults with intellectual disability at Chimes Virginia Inc., 3951 Pender Drive, Suite 120, Fairfax, Virginia, 22030 or Marian Homes Inc., P.O. Box 7003, Fairfax Station, Virginia 22039. www.marianhomes.org. Arrangements are in care of C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel 17851, C. J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.