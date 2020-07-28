COOPERSBURG - Gloria Theresa Long, 95, of Coopersburg, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Albert "Arch" Long.

Gloria was born in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Gobbo.

"Nana" was beloved by many, and enjoyed dancing on tables at weddings and wearing her babushkas.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Janice Cavanaugh (John); a daughter-in-law, Lois Long; grandchildren Kerry Long (Terri), Tim Long (Rhonda), Chris Long (Angie), Jessica Farkas (Chris) and Joseph Cavanaugh (Julie); 10 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Ronald and David.

LONG - Gloria Theresa Long, 95, of Coopersburg, and formerly of Shamokin. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. Isidore's Catholic Church, 2545 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, followed by a Mass at noon. Interment will be held in Oddfellows Cemetery, Trevorton Road, Coal Township, at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home Inc. (www.crstrunk.com), Quakertown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Grand View Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville 18960.