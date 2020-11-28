1/
Goldie H. Boyer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Goldie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. - Goldie Helena (Kratzer) Boyer, a longtime Milton resident and currently of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1934, in Port Trevorton, and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helena (Brubaker) Kratzer.

She was married for 63 years to Kenneth E. Boyer, who preceded her in death in 2017.

She was a graduate of Milton High School and was employed by American Home Foods for 40 years. She retired from AHF in 1995.

She enjoyed all sports, especially watching her sons and grandchildren play. She always made the holidays memorable for the family, with Christmas being her favorite.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Carol Boyer, of Kissimmee, Florida, and Kent and Beth Boyer of Carolina Shores, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Steven, Stephanie and Zachary and their spouses, and two great-grandchildren with a third on the way. She is also survived by a brother, Terry Shultz, of Watsontown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her son, Steve Kenneth Boyer; her sister, Patricia Rearick; and her brother, William Shultz.

###

BOYER - Goldie Helena (Kratzer) Boyer, of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, and formerly of Milton. At her and her husband's request, they will be buried together at a private service in the Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter or hospice organization.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Item on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coastal Cremations - Carolina Shores
10180 Ocean Highway
Carolina Shores, NC 28467
(910) 579-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved