CAROLINA SHORES, N.C. - Goldie Helena (Kratzer) Boyer, a longtime Milton resident and currently of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2020.

She was born June 1, 1934, in Port Trevorton, and was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helena (Brubaker) Kratzer.

She was married for 63 years to Kenneth E. Boyer, who preceded her in death in 2017.

She was a graduate of Milton High School and was employed by American Home Foods for 40 years. She retired from AHF in 1995.

She enjoyed all sports, especially watching her sons and grandchildren play. She always made the holidays memorable for the family, with Christmas being her favorite.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce and Carol Boyer, of Kissimmee, Florida, and Kent and Beth Boyer of Carolina Shores, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Steven, Stephanie and Zachary and their spouses, and two great-grandchildren with a third on the way. She is also survived by a brother, Terry Shultz, of Watsontown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her son, Steve Kenneth Boyer; her sister, Patricia Rearick; and her brother, William Shultz.

BOYER - Goldie Helena (Kratzer) Boyer, of Carolina Shores, North Carolina, and formerly of Milton. At her and her husband's request, they will be buried together at a private service in the Milton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal shelter or hospice organization.