COAL TOWNSHIP - Gordon L. Meredith, 91, of 2050 Trevorton Road, passed away Monday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Mountain View Manor.

He was born in Shamokin, April 16, 1928, the son of the late Thomas and Mary (Kashner) Meredith.

On Dec. 27, 1949, Gordon married Margaret J. Slocum, who preceded him in death in 2017.

Gordon was a member of the Welsh Congregation Church in Shamokin.

Gordon is survived by a son, Gilbert Meredith, of Coal Township, and two grandsons, Stephen and Michael Stadnicki.

In addition to his wife and parents, Gordon was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Stadnicki; two brothers; and three sisters.

###

MEREDITH - Gordon L. Meredith, 91, of 2050 Trevorton Road, Coal Township. A funeral service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being cared for by Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.