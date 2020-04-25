OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Gordon Nelson Zelez, 81, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Shamokin, April 10, 1939, to Stephen and Florence (Palmer) Zelez.

Gordon graduated from Mount Carmel High School in 1957.

He served in the U.S. Army for 27 years. He was a distinguished military graduate of the Army ROTC at Penn State University and received his regular Army commission in March 1962. He was a graduate of the Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. He was selected to attend the Army War College at Carlisle Barracks, and he served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. His last active duty assignment was commandant of the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Gordon was awarded the Legion of Merit Medal, Bronze Star Medal and Defense Meritorious Service Medal among others.

On March 10, 1962, he married Lynne (McHail). Gordon and Lynne lived in Overland Park, Kansas.

Gordon is survived by his loving wife, Lynne; a daughter, Ginny Wells; a son-in-law, Chris Wells; and grandson, Zander Wells.

Gordon will receive a military funeral service will full military honors at a later date. To leave a special message for his family, go to www.PenwellGabelKC.com.