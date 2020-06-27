Grace Earlene (Faust) Boyd
POTTSTOWN - It is with great sorrow that I announce the passing of my beloved grandmother, Grace E. Boyd, 82, formerly of Lancaster, at Sanatoga Court, Pottstown, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

Grace was born Oct. 10, 1937, a daughter of the late Earl and Gertrude (Shroyer) Faust.

She was the wife of the late Thomas R. Boyd, who died in 2004.

Grace retired from the Lancaster Newspaper. She was a volunteer for office of aging, a Girl Scout leader and a care giver to her husband for 10 years.

Grace enjoyed writing to her pen pals in all states who became paper and ink friends. She like to watch clouds and try to picture objects from the shape of the clouds. She also enjoyed watching TV and trips to Knoebels.

Surviving are Grace's granddaughter, Nadine Boyd, a companion of Chris Maniscalco, of Collegeville; a son-in-law William Keesee; a sister-in-law, Hester Faust; and two nieces and three nephews.

To Nadine: Look up at the stars and the brightest star will be me watching over you. I love you very much.

BOYD - Grace E. Boyd, 82, formerly of Lancaster, and Sanatoga Court, Pottstown. In keeping with Grace's wishes, there will be no visitation or formal services held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Grace's memory may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.



Published in The News Item on Jun. 27, 2020.
