SHAMOKIN - Grace Elizabeth Manney, 90, of 15 Gold St., passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at her residence where she resided for 66 years.

Grace was born in Philadelphia, June 17, 1930, a daughter of the late Esther (Seiter) and Norman R. Harris.

She was married Jan. 6, 1950, in Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Shamokin, to Russell Elwood Manney Sr., who preceded her in death Aug. 2, 2019. Together they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

She was employed as a sales clerk at Big N and Ames Department Store, Coal Township, for 26 years before retiring in 1992.

She was a member of Paxinos Bible Church, Paxinos. An accomplished pianist, she played for the Youth For Christ, Calvary Bible Fellowship Church and Paxinos Bible Church.

Grace is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Russel E. II and Carline Manney, of Wellsboro, Norman C. and Debbi Manney, of Shamokin, and Philip L. and Lois Manney, of Elysburg; grandchildren, Russell E. Manney III and his wife, Kristy, of Downers Grove, Illinois, Jennifer Morral and her husband Jamie, of Wellsboro, Jolene O'Leary and her husband, Michael, of Pittsburgh, Shane R. Manney and his wife, Rebekah, of Hummelstown, Catarina Manney, of Boston, and Monica Wilson and her husband, Matt, of Paxinos; and great grandchildren, Mia, Max and Madelyn Manney, Chloe, Mick and Bella O'Leary, and Cadence, Creed and Rone Manney.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Paxinos Bible Church, c/o 1033 Elm Road, Shamokin 17872. To offer condolences or share a memory, sign the guest book at www.jameskelleyfh.com. The Manney family is being assisted by the James Kelley Funeral Home, James F. Kelley, Director, 1001 W. Arch St. at Maple Street, Coal Township.