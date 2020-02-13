ELYSBURG - Grace Gish, 99, of Elysburg, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday Feb. 11, 2020, at her residence.

Grace was born Jan. 2, 1921, in Cleveland Township, a daughter of the late Harry E. and Catherine (Snyder) Yeager.

Grace was a member of the Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Paxinos. She attended Wynn School and worked for many different companies.

Grace enjoyed gardening, working in her yard, word games and watching figure skating.

Grace is survived by her son, Leroy Gish and his wife, Lynne, of Numidia; daughter, Betty Minnick, of Bloomsburg; four grandchildren, Ken Minnick and his wife, Diane, of Catawissa, Kathy Berns, of Bloomsburg, Michele Petro and her husband, Bruce, of Millgrove, and Dyan Murphy and her husband, Tim, of Numidia; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren; as well as sister, Betty Ann Rogers, of Los Angeles, California, and numerous dear friends and neighbors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles F. Gish, who passed in 1984, and three siblings, William, Harry and Eleanor.

###

GISH - Grace Gish, 99, of Elysburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Allen R. Horne Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 193 McIntyre Road, Catawissa, with her pastor, Bonnie Alleman, officiating. Burial will follow at Northumberland Memorial Park, 2956 Route 61, Sunbury. The family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Friends and family unable to attend may send online condolences at www.allenrhornefuneralhome.com. The Allen R. Horne Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.