COLUMBUS, Ohio - Grace M. Coleman, 81, of Columbus, Ohio, and formerly of Spring Glen, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wesley Glen Retirement Facility, Columbus, Ohio.

She was born Thursday, Oct. 27, 1938, in Hunter Station, a daughter of the late Castor M. Peifer and the late Emma S. Troutman Peifer.

She was a 1956 graduate of the former Trevorton High School.

Grace was a seamstress in area garment factories, prior to her retirement.

She was a member of the Pine Creek United Methodist Church in Spring Glen, where she was an adult Sunday school teacher.

She was also a board member of the Tyler Stiely Fund, a former board member of Tri-Valley Charities, a member of the former Circuit Riders Singing Group, and a volunteer at the Gilley Senior Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Grace enjoyed sewing, making prayer blankets for cancer patients and gardening.

Her husband, Ned L. Coleman, passed away in 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Darlene I. Stiely; a grandson, Tyler S. Stiely; a sister, Helen McKee; and a brother, Merlin Peifer.

She is survived by a son, Richard "Ric" L. Coleman of Columbus, Ohio; a granddaughter, Kayla A. Stiely, of Frackville; a brother, Paul Peifer, of Bloomsburg; four sisters, Jayne Erdman, of West Cameron, Marjie Peifer, of Coal Township, Carlene Taylor, of Illinois, and Rieta Domkochik, of West Cameron; and by several nieces and nephews.

###

COLEMAN - Grace M. Coleman, 81, of Columbus, Ohio, and formerly of Spring Glen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Raymond Holland officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Mark's Cemetery, Spring Glen. Memorial contributions can be made to Pine Creek United Methodist Church, c/o Norman Lettich, 428 Fearnot Road, Sacramento 17968. Condolences may be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.