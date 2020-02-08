WILBURTON - Gregory X. Stabinski, 77, of Wilburton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Wilburton, Oct. 29, 1942, a son of the late Anthony and Mary (Horengeck) Stabinski.

Gregory graduated from Our Lady of Mount Carmel High School in 1960.

He worked at Cardinal Container Co. in Mount Carmel until his retirement and then at Knoebels in catering.

He loved to go to flea markets. He will be missed by his dog, Holly.

Gregory is survived by his wife, Theada (Frye) Stabinski; a son, Lance and his wife, Melissa, of Marion Heights; a granddaughter, Beth Ann; two stepgrandchildren, Marissa and Christopher; a sister, Antoinette Murin, of Kulpmont; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa, in 1974; a son, Anthony, in 2016; and a brother, Raymond.

STABINSKI - Gregory X. Stabinski, 77, of Wilburton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Divine Redeemer Church, Mount Carmel, with the Rev. Frank Karwacki as celebrant. Interment will be in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Home, 210 S. Market St., Mount Carmel. Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral Services, Mount Carmel, is in charge of arrangements. Ashley M. D'Andrea, supervisor, Charles Heizenroth III, funeral director. Go to rothermelfh.com.