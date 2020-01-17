LANCASTER - H. Irvin "Hank" Strausser, 95, a proud World War II U.S. Navy veteran, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Brethren Village, sharing his last precious moments with his son. Hank is joyfully reunited with his beloved wife of 68 years, Fern (Sweigart) Strausser. They were a couple devoted to each other and their family, and Hank greatly missed Fern since her death in April 2018.

Hank was born in Trevorton, a son of the late William C. and Bertha M. (Neihart) Strausser.

Upon graduation from Trevorton High School, Hank served the U.S. Navy from 1942, until he was honorably discharged Jan. 14, 1946. He bought a train ticket and headed home to his family that very day. Exactly 72 years, and a lot of life later, Hank headed to his heavenly home to join his family again.

While enlisted in the Navy as a motor machinist mate third class, Hank took part in the invasions of Sicily, Okinawa and the Gilbert Islands. He was also on-ship in Manila Bay the day Gen. McArthur set foot in the Philippines and proudly announced, "I have returned."

Upon discharge from the Navy, Hank carried the pride he had for his country into his career and community service. Hank earned his professional surveying licensure on March 7, 1958. His career included construction surveying on the PA Turnpike in northern Lancaster County, working for Henry Huth Engineering and E.E. "Manny" Murray, builder. Hank then became the first licensed professional to be hired by the Lancaster County Planning Commission before starting his own company, Henry I. Strausser PLS, in 1964. He owned and ran the company until his retirement in 1991. Many property surveys and development plans in Lancaster County still have Hanks's seal and signature on them. Hank was a founding member of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors and was awarded a lifetime membership.

Hank was appointed a Manheim Township commissioner in 1964, and was subsequently elected to two terms, finishing his last four years as president of the board of commissioners. He then served on the zoning hearing board for six years.

He was a member of Long Memorial United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and serving on church council and the property committee during the church's expansion in the 1960s. Hank's faith was strong and he was a committed Christian, wearing out several personal Bibles in his 95 years. His prayer life never wavered, whether he was at church, at home or enjoying God's nature.

With Fern, Hank found enjoyment in recreational vehicle camping with their children, extended family and friends at various campgrounds throughout eastern Pennsylvania, predominantly at Christmas Pines Campground in Schuylkill County over a 25-year period. Hank served six years as an advisor in camping and administration for his son's Boy Scout Troop 102 and was a member of the "Old Crab Patrol."

Hank is survived by three children, Beverly Jean (Michael) Klein, Gregory Lynn (Margaret) Strausser and Deborah Kay Galligan; three grandchildren, Justine Elizabeth (Jeremy) Kiehl, James Henry Colon and Stephen Bryce Strausser; a great-grandson, Benton Gregory Kiehl; numerous nieces and nephews; and many great neighbors in the "Blossom Hill Weiner Wednesday" group hosted by faithful friends, Dave and Barb Basile.

Hank was the last of six Strausser children, being preceded in death by a brother, William R.; and sisters, Hattie M. Knarr, Lessie R. Lippiatt, H. Ielein Taylor and Bertha E. Wahmann.

Hank will be buried with military honors, a fitting tribute to a proud American who, until he was physically unable, raised and lowered his American flag every single day. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth St., Akron. An additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at Roseboro-Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Walter Carter officiating. Interment will take place at Swamp Lutheran Church Cemetery immediately following the service. Arrangements by Roseboro-Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.