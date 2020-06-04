ELYSBURG - Hannah M. Visnosky, 93, of 216 Bear Gap Road, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Mount Carmel Senior Living Community.She was born in Elysburg, Sept. 1, 1926, a daughter of the late Arthur and Mary (Stine) Parker.On April 7, 1945, in St. Paul's Reformed Church, in Numidia, she married Michael J. Visnosky, who preceded her in death May 21, 1999.Hannah worked as seamstress for Lady Hope Dress Factory, in Kulpmont, until her retirement in 1988.She was a member of St. Paul's Reformed Church, in Numidia, and the Senior Center, in Mount Carmel. She loved playing bingo up to three times a week and also enjoyed going on bus trips.Hannah is survived by her son, Robert Visnosky and his wife, Nancy, of Elysburg; her daughter, Hannah Knittle, of Bloomsburg; a daughter-in-law, Martha Visnosky, of DuBois; two grandsons, Brian Visnosky, of Indiana, and Robert Visnosky Jr. and his wife, Jessica, of Catawissa; three granddaughters, Debra Knittle and her husband, Bob Albertson, of Bloomsburg, Angela Kurtz, of Sunbury, and Lisa Visnosky, of Colorado; two great-grandsons, Wyatt Albertson and William Visnosky; two great-granddaughters, Nicole Albertson and Madeline Visnosky; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her husband and parents, Hannah was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joseph Visnosky and his wife, Theresa; a son, Michael Visnosky; and three brothers, Charles Parker, Jack Parker and Lester Parker.VISNOSKY - Hannah M. Visnosky, 93, of 216 Bear Gap Road, Elysburg. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg. Viewing will be held from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at the C. J. Lucas Funeral Home Inc., 27 N. Vine St., Mount Carmel, Charles J. Lucas IV, supervisor. To send condolences to the family, go to www.cjlucasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Item on Jun. 4, 2020.