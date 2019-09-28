MOUNT CARMEL - Hannah R. Williams, 92, of Mount Carmel, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Mount Carmel.

Born July 26, 1927, in Shamokin, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Ruth (Brokenshire) Sipple.

Hannah attended Mount Carmel schools.

She worked as a presser and trimmer at the garment factory for many years.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, Mount Carmel.

Surviving are a son, Glenn Williams and his wife, Pam, of Catawissa; three daughters, Nona Nagy and her husband, Steven, of Ranshaw, Harriet Smith and her husband, Loren, of Lancaster, and Rachael Williams, of Sunbury; seven grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and her dog and loving companion, Daisy, also survives.

In addition to her parents, Hannah was preceded in death by her husband, Glenwood Williams; a son, Alfred Williams; two brothers and a sister, Art, Al and Grace.

