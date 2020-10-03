1/
Harold A. Snyder
WATSONTOWN - Harold A. "Harry" Snyder, 72, of Watsontown, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at home with his family by his side.

Born Nov. 6, 1947, in Lewisburg, he was the son of Mary E. (Mensch) Snyder and the late Raymond S. Snyder Sr.

On April 2, 1987, he married the former Gladys E. Brouse and they have celebrated 33 years of marriage.

Harry was a 1965 graduate of Milton High School.

After high school he served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He worked for International Paper, in Lewisburg, where he later retired.

He was a life member of the Watsontown American Legion Post No. 323.

Harry enjoyed metal scrapping and doing puzzles.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his one son, Adam H. Snyder and his wife, Tori, of Washington state; one daughter, April L. Snyder, of Minnesota; a stepson, Edward Williams, of Pennsylvania; four stepdaughters, Linda K. Clevenger, of Maryland, Ginny Williams, of Pennsylvania, Eva Clark, of Maryland, and Hermi Kramm, of Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Emmitt Snyder and Chase McDonald; numerous stepgrandchildren; five stepgreat-grandchildren; and two brothers, Carl Snyder, of Milton, and Edwin Snyder, of Watsontown.

Besides his father, Harry was preceded in death by his stepson, Kenneth Williams; brother Raymond Snyder Jr.; and two sisters, Jean Snyder and Ruth Bloomer.

SNYDER - Harold A. "Harry" Snyder, 72, of Watsontown. Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions in Harry's memory be made to American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org/involved/donate. Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com



Published in The News Item on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.C. - Turbotville
207 Broadway Street
Turbotville, PA 17772
(570) 649-5837
