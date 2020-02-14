SHAMOKIN - Harold Dressler, 76, of 34 N. Shamokin St., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in his home with his family at his side. He was in ill health for the past four years.

He was born in Shamokin, Jan. 4, 1944, a son of the late Henry and Clara (Korzenaskie) Dressler.

He was a 1962 Shamokin High School graduate.

Harold served in the National Guard.

On June 11, 1988, in Holy Trinity Church, Shamokin, Harold married Judith Bernas.

He worked as a contractor in carpentry, plumbing and electrical work.

He was a member of Rescue Fire Co., Independence Fire Co., and was a volunteer fireman.

Harold was known as "Harry Who" to his friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping at Little Mexico with family and friends. He enjoyed a cold Bud Light and sitting by the fire telling stories.

Harold is survived by his wife, Judith Dressler, of Shamokin; four children, Matthew Dressler and his fiancé, Lori Wallish, of Shamokin, Christopher Dressler and his wife, Kelly Yeager, of Souderton, Shiloh Nicola, of California, and Erik Dressler, of Washington; a grandson, Derek Dressler, of Bloomsburg; three sister-in-laws, Rita Finn and her husband, James, of Pittsburgh, Mary Denise Bernas, of Pittsburgh, and Margaret Forbes and her husband, Leo, of Paxinos; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Clement and Agnes Bernas.

DRESSLER - Harold Dressler, 76, of 34 N. Shamokin St., Shamokin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, with Chaplin Ben Zirra officiating at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, supervisor. Viewing will be held prior to the service from 9 to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, send memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005. To send condolences to the family, go to www.farrowfh.com.